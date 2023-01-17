MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old suffered serious injuries in a crash between a motorcycle and a sedan in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1107 Bodwell Road around 2:30 p.m. determined the crash involved a 2017 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle and a 2018 Honda Civic.

The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Honda, a 24-year-old Manchester woman, was uninjured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Day at 603-792-5446

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)