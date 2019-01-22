19-year-old NH woman dies weeks after fiery crash that split car in two

RINDGE, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old New Hampshire woman who was seriously injured in a fiery crash in December that split a Tesla in two has died, officials announced Tuesday.

Nina Colasanto, of New Ipswich, was traveling with two friends on Perry Road in Rindge on Dec. 26 when the vehicle went off the road, struck a tree, split in two and then burst into flames, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The 17-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were taken to Monadnock Community Hospital with serious injuries.

Colasanto, who suffered life-threatening injuries, had been hospitalized at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. She passed away on Saturday.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Trooper Bryan Plamondon at bryan.plamondon@dos.nh.gov.

The crash remains under investigation but police believe speed was a factor.

