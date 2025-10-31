EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man has pleaded guilty to several charges in connection to a shooting in Easton that happened in January.

Anthony Lopes, 19, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, assault and battery with a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, possession a firearm without a license, and possessing a large-capacity firearm.

On January 14, troopers responded to reports of a shooting at an Avalon Apartment Complex on Robert Drive and found a 16-year-old girl suffering rom a gunshot wound to the face in the parking lot.

Lopes was arrested and arraigned a day later.

In pleading guilty, Lopes was sentenced to no less than two years and six months, to no more than three years in prison followed by a two year probationary period.

Police say two other suspects, Xavion Barnes, 19, and Antonio Fonseca, 19, both of Brockton, still face charges in connection to the shooting.

