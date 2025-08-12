BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a shooting in Dorchester early Tuesday.

A 19-year-old victim was found on Dakota street, where dozens of shell casings and evidence markers were seen during the investigation.

The teenager is expected to survive; no arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

