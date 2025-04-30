NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in New Bedford, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

At around 10 p.m., emergency crews responded to Acushnet Avenue, near Griffin Court, for a shot spotter alert and 911 call, the office said in a statement.

Police found a 19-year-old man in a black Hyundai Sonata with a gunshot wound to his head, the statement said. Officers determined the car was also struck multiple times.

The man was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

