19-year-old student sworn-in as city official

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut city has a new official, and he’s still in high school.

Nineteen-year-old Roman Khondker was sworn-in as a committee member with the West Haven Community Development Administration on Monday.

Khondker says he wanted to become involved in politics after his family emigrated from Bangladesh to the United States to escape political persecution.

He says he wants more people to “enjoy life and enjoy more freedom and liberty.”

Khondker previously ran an unsuccessful bid in the Republican primary for state representative. As a committee member, he will review federal grants to help community facilities and low income housing.

A senior at the Sound School in New Haven, Khondker says he will leave for college soon. Still, he says he hopes to stay local.

