AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old who was pulled from Sandy Pond Beach in Ayer on Saturday afternoon has died, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the beach around 3 p.m. after learning from on-duty lifeguards that a swimmer was unaccounted for, according to police.

After several minutes of searching, the swimmer was located in approximately 6 to 8 feet of water and taken to Lahey Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately released.

