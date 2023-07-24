AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old who was pulled from Sandy Pond Beach in Ayer on Saturday afternoon has died, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the beach around 3 p.m. after learning from on-duty lifeguards that a swimmer was unaccounted for, according to police.

After several minutes of searching, the swimmer was located in approximately 6 to 8 feet of water and taken to Lahey Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox