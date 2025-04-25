NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 19-year-old driver from Tewksbury is accused of speeding at 120 miles per hour on a highway in Nashua, N.H., Wednesday, police said.

At around 10:30 p.m., a trooper on the southbound side of the F.E. Everett Turnpike noticed a 2020 Ford Edge traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

The car was clocked going 120 mph in a posted 55 mph zone, police said. The trooper stopped the driver — identified as Derek Nazzaro — who showed a fake Massachusetts ID, authorities said in a statement.

Nazzaro was arrested and charged with reckless operation. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is set to be arraigned in Nashua District Court at a later date.

