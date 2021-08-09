BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old woman accused in a triple stabbing in Brighton faced a judge Monday.

Yanetsy Difo, of Boston, was arraigned in Brighton District Court on three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of 107 Gordon St. just before midnight Saturday found three victims suffering from apparent stab wounds following a fight, police said.

Two victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and the third was treated at the scene.

Difo was taken into custody without incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

