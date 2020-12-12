19-year-old woman killed in Newport car crash

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a single-car car crash early Saturday morning in Newport, police said.

The woman was one of five people in a car that crashed around 12:50 a.m. near Brenton and Wickham roads, according to Newport police. The police department said the car struck a “stationary object.”

Newport Fire Chief Brian Dugan told The Newport Daily News that the car hit a utility pole guideline, a tree and a stone pillar. He said it wasn’t immediately clear who was driving.

Authorities did not immediately release the 19-year-old woman’s name. One other person in the car suffered minor injuries in the crash. Police are investigating the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)