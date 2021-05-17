PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman has been shot and critically injured in Pawtucket, police said.

Officers found the victim when they responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said in a statement.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she is listed in critical condition, according to police.

The woman’s name was not made public and there was no word on any arrests. No other details were released.

It was the second shooting of the weekend in the city. A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a drive-by on Saturday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Leonardo Tavares and police say he was targeted. No arrests have been announced in that shooting either.

