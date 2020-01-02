MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Two 19-year-olds are facing a slew of charges after stealing a car in Lynn last month, police said.

An officer patrolling the area of the Woodspring Suites Hotel in Merrimack, New Hampshire during the early morning hours Tuesday noticed a parked vehicle that had been reported stolen to Lynn police on Dec. 12, according to Merrimack, N.H. police.

Police conducted a stake-out and reported seeing two women exiting the hotel, getting into the stolen car and attempting to drive off the lot.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver, identified as Stephany Vasquez, and the passenger, Emelin Diaz Gonzalez, both of Lawrence.

A preliminary investigation determined that Vasquez was responsible for the theft and did not have the authorization to drive or be in possession of the vehicle, police said. She also allegedly did not have a valid driver’s license.

Gonzalez was aware that the vehicle was stolen and was present when the theft took place, police added.

Vasquez faces charges including receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, operating without a valid license, and misuse of plates, while Gonzalez faces a criminal liability for the conduct of another charge.

Both women were released on personal recognizance bail and are scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on Jan. 16.

