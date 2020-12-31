190 Mass. communities now considered high-risk for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list on Thursday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

In an attempt to guide schools and businesses through the state’s phased reopening plan, the colors were previously based on an area’s average virus rate out of 100,000 people.

However, many communities across the Bay State do not reach the 100,000 resident threshold. This prompted health officials to revamp the color-coding system based on population size and positivity rate.

One hundred and ninety cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s new guidelines, up from the 188 that were reported last week.

The high-risk communities include:

Abington

Acushnet

Agawam

Amesbury

Andover

Ashburnham

Ashland

Athol

Attleboro

Auburn

Avon

Ayer

Barnstable

Bellingham

Berkley

Beverly

Billerica

Blackstone

Boston

Boxford

Boylston

Braintree

Bridgewater

Brockton

Brookfield

Burlington

Canton

Carver

Charlton

Chelmsford

Chelsea

Chicopee

Clinton

Cohasset

Danvers

Dartmouth

Dedham

Dennis

Dighton

Douglas

Dover

Dracut

Dudley

East Bridgewater

East Longmeadow

Easton

Everett

Fairhaven

Fall River

Fitchburg

Foxborough

Framingham

Franklin

Freetown

Gardner

Georgetown

Grafton

Granby

Groveland

Hadley

Halifax

Hamilton

Hanover

Hanson

Haverhill

Holbrook

Holden

Holliston

Holyoke

Hopedale

Hudson

Hull

Ipswich

Kingston

Lakeville

Lancaster

Lawrence

Lee

Leicester

Leominster

Littleton

Longmeadow

Lowell

Ludlow

Lunenburg

Lynn

Lynnfield

Malden

Manchester

Mansfield

Marlborough

Marshfield

Mashpee

Mattapoisett

Melrose

Merrimac

Methuen

Middleborough

Middleton

Milford

Milton

Monson

Montague

Nantucket

New Bedford

Newbury

Newburyport

Norfolk

North Andover

North Attleboro

North Brookfield

North Reading

Norton

Norwell

Norwood

Orange

Oxford

Palmer

Paxton

Peabody

Pembroke

Pepperell

Plainville

Plymouth

Quincy

Randolph

Raynham

Reading

Rehoboth

Revere

Rochester

Rockland

Rockport

Rowley

Rutland

Salem

Salisbury

Saugus

Scituate

Seekonk

Shirley

Shrewsbury

Somerset

South Hadley

Southampton

Southborough

Southbridge

Southwick

Spencer

Springfield

Sterling

Stoneham

Stoughton

Sturbridge

Sutton

Swampscott

Swansea

Taunton

Templeton

Tewksbury

Topsfield

Townsend

Tyngsborough

Upton

Uxbridge

Wakefield

Walpole

Waltham

Ware

Wareham

Webster

Wenham

West Boylston

West Bridgewater

West Brookfield

West Springfield

Westfield

Westford

Westminster

Westport

Weymouth

Whitman

Wilbraham

Wilmington

Winchendon

Winthrop

Woburn

Worcester

Wrentham

Yarmouth

The Department of Public Health has begun releasing information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.

The average age of COVID-19 patients is 41, according to the report, with the 20 to 29-year-old age range reporting the highest amount of cases.

Since last week, 465 more college students have tested positive bringing the total number of cases associated with higher education to 6,238.

The report also states that 151,494 people have completed their quarantine to date and 28,882 are still undergoing theirs.

Click here to view a full town-by-town breakdown of data for all 351 communities in the Commonwealth.

