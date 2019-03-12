19th Century water main bursts, prompting building evacuations and road closures in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive water main break turned streets in Boston’s Back Bay section into rushing rivers late Monday night, prompting the evacuation of six buildings, along with a number of road closures.

Water could be seen pouring down Exeter Street and Commonwealth Avenue after a 16-inch pipe that dates back to the 19th Century burst around 9:40 p.m., according to the Boston Fire Department.

At approx 9:40 a major water main break at Commonwealth ave and Exeter St. Boston water and sewer has shut down the leak . At this point we have evacuated 6 buildings because of water in the basements. pic.twitter.com/NB2mDsqb5C — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 12, 2019

The water gushed into the basements of many homes and apartments, causing significant damage. Some neighborhood residents were forced to evacuate, while others will be without water until further notice.

Firefighters and water officials scrambled to bring the break under control but the road quickly buckled. The leak has since been shut down.

“You could see the water gushing down the stairs. You could see them taking people out,” one neighborhood resident told 7News.

Crews were working to widen the roadway when the water line was punctured. Repairs have been hindered by a gas line that runs beneath the ground.

The mess at Comm Ave and Exeter St this morning…after a #water main burst last night. It flooded nearby basements. Several people are displaced. Several others have no water. Latest on #7news #Boston pic.twitter.com/7mKvwDGV6b — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) March 12, 2019

Boston police are asking motorists to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes while crews work to clean up the mess.

Commonwealth Avenue is closed to motorists and pedestrians from Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street and reopened at Fairfield Street. Motorists are being redirected to Beacon Street for access to Kenmore Square.

Commonwealth Avenue inbound is open from Massachusetts Avenue to the Public Gardens.

#BPDTrafficAdvisory: Commonwealth Ave is closed to motorists and pedestrians from Dartmouth St. to Exeter St. and reopened at Fairfield St. Motorists are being redirected to Beacon St for access to Kenmore. Comm Ave inbound is open from Massachusetts Avenue to the Public Gardens. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 12, 2019

It’s not clear when the repairs will be completed.

