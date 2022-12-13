GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Valkyrie Nominee Trust of Quincy has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on its ticket matched those selected in the game’s June 18, 2022 drawing.

The trust, represented by trustee David Spillane, claimed its $1 million prize (before taxes) on Dec. 1 at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters.

The winning ticket was purchased at Richdale on Washington Street in Gloucester. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus.

