FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Winfall” instant ticket game.

Eddie Aguiar chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans to purchase a new house with his winnings.

His winning ticket was purchased at Joe’s Market on Robeson Street in Fall River. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

