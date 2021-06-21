FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Winfall” instant ticket game.

 Eddie Aguiar chose the cash option for his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).  He plans to purchase a new house with his winnings.

His winning ticket was purchased at Joe’s Market on Robeson Street in Fall River. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox