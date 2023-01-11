BOSTON (WHDH) - One lucky person who bought their Mega Millions ticket at a Wegman’s in Newton is a million dollars richer on Wednesday — one day after no one matched all five numbers, bringing the projected jackpot to $1.3 billion.

The Wegman’s winner is one of two million-dollar tickets sold in the Bay State ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing — the other was sold in Lawrence.

The manager of the Chestnut Hill supermarket said he found out while listening to the radio on his way to work.

“I had to take a pause for a second, and wondered did I hear that correctly. Once I came in, I verified that we did have a million-dollar winner. Just very, very excited for whoever the winner was for one of our customers here at our store,” he said,

The other winning ticket was sold at Jacqueline’s Supermarket on Salem Street in Lawrence.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)