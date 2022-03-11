BOSTON (WHDH) - A winning lottery ticket with a $1 million prize was sold in the Bay State on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The big prize was won on a “Diamond Millions” ticket sold at Kok Wa in Boston.

A prize of $100,000 was also won on a “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” ticket sold at Methuen Package Store in Methuen.

Twelve prizes of more than $10,000 were also won on various games and tickets.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox