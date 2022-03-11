BOSTON (WHDH) - A winning lottery ticket with a $1 million prize was sold in the Bay State on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The big prize was won on a “Diamond Millions” ticket sold at Kok Wa in Boston.

A prize of $100,000 was also won on a “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club” ticket sold at Methuen Package Store in Methuen.

Twelve prizes of more than $10,000 were also won on various games and tickets.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)