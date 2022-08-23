BOSTON (WHDH) - Many weekday commuters had their first run-in with the Orange Line shutdown on Monday, using the shuttle buses that have replaced rail service for the next month.

Monday marked day four of the shutdown, but also the first full-weekday of the 30-day rail pause that is slated to go on until Sept. 18.

Alternatives promoted by officials included using the Commuter Rail or cycling, but for many, the nearly 200 shuttle buses traveling between Orange Line stations were the most feasible options.

The results: a relatively smooth commute that often meant added ride times for some, but not many issues for others.

“Its like its taking longer to get home today,” one rider told 7NEWS.

“So far so good,” said Carlos Rendoa, another rider. “It’s been not as long as I thought it was going to take.”

Few incidents were reported when it came to the 180 buses that moved through Boston on Monday. Of the riders 7NEWS spoke with, the most common issue was ride times being extended, with some finding their commutes nearly doubling compared to what they are used to.

“I would have already been in Back Bay if the train was running, so, I mean, I don’t know what time I’m going to get there yet,” another rider said aboard one of the shuttles. “But it’s been taking more, like an hour more.”

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak could be seen pointing commuters at the Forest Hills Station to their replacement buses, and later rode in one of the buses to confirm that the first weekday of the month-long Orange Line shutdown was going well.

“We are cautiously optimistic at this point in time, that things are going pretty well,” Poftak said later at a press conference. “We know that continue to have work to do.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, a regular Orange Line rider, took a city bus to Forest Hills where she planned to catch a shuttle bus to Copley and then the Green Line to City Hall. Even the mayor adjusted her schedule knowing the trip would take a little longer than usual.

“Not too much longer,” Wu said. “The Orange Line was always kind of a roll of the dice depending on how long it would take anyway.”

In Boston’s traffic control center, the day’s traffic activity and lack of issues were more evident. From the center, engineers can adjust signal lights or dispatch police to any trouble areas.

Watching the feed from street cameras all over the city, Alfredo Vilar told 7NEWS he was expecting worse.

“I was expecting Armageddon,” Vilar said. “I’d been on vacation for the last two weeks and from what all the media reports I heard, and the plans I saw, I thought we were gonna have a lot of trouble.”

With the book closing on Monday, MBTA GM Poftak said even though things went relatively smoothly during the morning and afternoon commutes Monday, he does not want people to get complacent.

He mentioned that Mondays in the summer are usually lighter travel days, and that ultimately, every day during the first full week of the shutdown will be in its own test

