1st funeral being held for teen killed in joyride in Maine

CLINTON, Maine (AP) — The first of the funerals for three kids killed in a car crash involving an unlicensed driver was being held Saturday.

The celebration of 15-year-old Thomas Porfirio’s life was being held at the Williamson Performing Arts Center at the Lawrence High School and Junior High complex in Fairfield where he attended school.

Funerals for the other two victims, Emily and Ashlin Baker, 14, and 12, were planned Tuesday at the same location.

The three died in the crash with an unlicensed driver behind the wheel on Sunday. The driver and another passenger survived.

No charges have been filed in the case, but the police department is consulting with the district attorney’s office, police said. Investigators said alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

