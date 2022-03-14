BOSTON (WHDH) - Two winning lottery tickets with $100,000 prizes were sold in the Bay State over the weekend, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Both $100,000 winners were Mass Cash tickets sold at Fast Lane Liquors in Rockland and at a 7-Eleven in Saugus.

A “Lucky for Life” ticket with a prize of $25,000 per year was also sold at Cummins Market in Roslindale.

