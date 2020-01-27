2 18-year-old men arrested in connection with Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two 18-year-old men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lowell last week, officials announced.

Jermaine Kariuki, 18, of Lowell, was identified as the shooter behind an incident on the evening of Jan. 23 that left a victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Lowell Police Department.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the knee.

Kariuki is charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Christian Black, 18, of Lowell, was arrested and charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Both men are slated to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.

