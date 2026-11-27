LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A 2.5 magnitude earthquake rocked part of New Hampshire Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS said the earthquake was centered right outside of Laconia just before 5 p.m.

Nearly 200 people have reported feeling the quake rumble through the state.

There are currently no reports of damage.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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