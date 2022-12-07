MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — An estimated 2.9 million people are expected to visit New Hampshire this winter and spend about $1.3 billion, the state’s division of travel and tourism development said Wednesday.

Spending reached a record $1.2 billion last winter, Lori Harnois, division director, said in a news release.

She added, “while there are signs the rebound from the pandemic recovery is slowing, we expect to see continued growth this season in spending.”

The division’s winter campaign will be launched in January in New England, New York, and eastern Canada. It will highlight New Hampshire’s skiing and snowboarding, snowmobiling, and off-slope activities such as snowshoeing, skating, dining and tax-free shopping.

“This winter we’re also really excited to be highlighting some of the edgier winter adventures such as skinning, fat biking and skiing in backcountry glades,” Harnois said.

More information can be found at www.visitnh.gov.

