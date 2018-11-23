BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men who allegedly dragged an 18-year-old with a car during a robbery in Boston now face murder charges after the victim succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

Kemoni Miller died at Boston Medical Center Wednesday morning after spending four days on life support, Suffolk County District Attorney John P. Pappas and State Police Colonel Kelly Gilpin announced.

Dejon Barnes, 18, and Kenneth Ford, 23, who had been previously charged with unarmed robbery were charged with murder later that day.

An investigation reportedly suggested that Miller had negotiated the sale of an iPhone XS to Barnes online.

Last Friday night, Miller met Barnes and Ford on Gallivan Boulevard to make the sale when Barnes allegedly took the phone and closed his window on Miller’s arm as Ford accelerated at a high rate of speed, according to authorities.

Miller was allegedly dragged about half a mile and suffered a life-threatening head injury when he fell from the car.

Barnes and Ford were each ordered held on $100,000 cash bail on Monday.

Their arraignments on the murder charges have not been scheduled.

