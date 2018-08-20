2 accused of robbing pair at gunpoint outside Franklin apartment complex

FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Franklin residents are facing charges after police say they robbed a pair of individuals at gunpoint outside the Glen Meadow Apartments last week.

Officers responding to the apartment complex off East Central Street on the evening of Aug. 15 learned two victims had been robbed of cash and other valuables, according to the Franklin Police Department.

As part of an investigation, a .45 caliber handgun was recovered when search warrants were executed in Franklin and Foxboro, officials said.

Emmanuel Nwankwo, 20, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. A 17-year-old boy, whose name was not released, is charged with accessory before and after the fact.

They are expected to be arraigned at a later date.

