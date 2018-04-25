2 accused of shooting at officers in Haverhill arrested in NH after police chase

WINDHAM, NH (WHDH) — A chase through two states led to the arrest of two suspects accused of shooting at police officers.

Patrolling officers in the Acre neighborhood encountered a person firing a handgun from a car at an unknown target around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. They began pursuing the vehicle onto Interstate 495, when the suspects inside the car shot at the cruisers, police added. The pursuit continued onto Route 213 west and then onto Interstate 93 into New Hampshire.

The car crashed on Route 111 at the intersection of the I-93 northbound ramp in Windham, NH, where a male suspect was taken into custody. A second suspect reportedly fled into a wooded area but was later captured around 2:25 a.m. on Wednesday after being found walking north on I-93.

Police had encouraged residents in the area to stay indoors during the search for the second suspect.

Officials recovered a firearm from the car, police said.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

