2 accused of stealing from NH gas station following false robbery report

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A gas station employee and a former employee are facing charges after they orchestrated a robbery to steal money from the business in Nashua, New Hampshire late last year, police said.

Sabrina Bolton, 29, and Paul Leveque, 21, both of Nashua, were arrested Friday and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and acting in concert, according to Nashua police. Bolton was also charged with false report to law enforcement.

Officers responding to Speedway on Amherst Street just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2019, met with Bolton, the only employee on duty at the time, who reported that an unknown man entered the business and demanded money while claiming to be armed with a firearm, police said.

The suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, Bolton allegedly told officers.

A further investigation revealed that Bolton and Leveque, who used to work at Speedway, had committed the robbery, according to police.

They were both released on personal recognizance bail pending their arraignments on March 18 at 9th District Court in Nashua.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)