BOSTON (WHDH) - Bad bills passed at a Boston Jewelry Store.

Court records show images of Rolex watches and diamond bracelets that were taken at Victoria Jewelry Paz.

Boston police say two men from Tennessee got away with it all, thanks to blatant counterfits.

Investigators say they “recognized the $100 bills to be similarly used on movie sets or children’s prop toys.”

Investigators say the the prop dollars have the words “in prop we trust” written on the bills.

Police say the crime started on social media. The two men reached out to an employee of the store and set up a date to meet in April.

The owner of the store said his son was eager to make his first big sale and let the two men through the back door.

Court records say the two men stood over the employee as he counted the money. But as his father was preparing to take the cash to the bank, documents say he “…Attempted to put the money through the money counter prior to bringing it to the bank, the money failed to be counted…. Immediately knew the money was counterfeit and contacted the police.”

Police say the suspects got away with five pieces of jewelry. a 21-karat rose gold bracelet, a rose gold Cuban chain with diamonds, a pair of Rolex watches, and a 14-karat tennis bracelet. All to the tune of $163,000.

