2 accused of using glue traps to steal mail from postal service collection box in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people are facing criminal charges after police say they used glue traps to steal a large quantity of mail from a collection box outside of the Hingham Post Office early Friday morning.

An officer on patrol in the area of Hingham Square around 3:10 a.m. saw two men walking away from a large drive-up mailbox in the United States Post Office parking lot on North Street, according to the Hingham Police Department.

As the men walked away, one man discarded a plastic bottle covered in a sticky substance with a boot shoelace tied around it, police said.

Officers began to search for the two men and the car that had been parked nearby after developing a suspicion that they were using the bottle to pull mail out of a large mailbox.

The car was tracked down a short while later on Main Street and police say officers found a box of glue traps and a pile of sticky mail in the backseat, along with various gift cards.

Antoni Garcia Mota, 22, of Randolph, and a 17-year-old man from Lowell were arrested on charges including breaking and entering in the nighttime, receiving stolen property over $1,200, and possession of a burglarious instrument.

The men were slated to be arraigned in Hingham District Court on Friday.

The mail has since been turned over to a postal service inspector.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)