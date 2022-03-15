ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two members of the Acton Police Department have been placed on administrative leave after they were accused of inappropriate conduct.

Someone who identified themselves as a former Acton-Boxboro Regional High School student told a sergeant they were the victim of past inappropriate conduct perpetrated by the two in separate incidents while they were working as resource officers at the high school, according to a statement on the town’s website.

The allegation was made to the sergeant during a traffic stop, and the sergeant made a report of the person’s claims. In the intervening time, the Acton Police Department was also made aware that someone posted on social media detailing the same alleged conduct.

“The allegations are serious and deeply disturbing, and we take all such claims seriously. We are cooperating with and have turned over our report of this matter to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and State Police Detectives assigned to her office,” Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said.

The investigation is being handled by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

