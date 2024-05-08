NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Two adults and one juvenile were arrested in connection with an early-morning armed robbery at a Norwell 7-Eleven last month, police said.

One suspect was charged with armed robbery while masked and assault with a dangerous weapon, while the other two were just charged with armed robbery while masked, according to the Norwell Police Department.

On April 17, at around 4:18 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 95 Washington St. for a report of an armed robbery, with three males entering the store and brandishing two handguns, police said. The person who called 911 said the three suspects demanded cash from the clerk and then left in a black sedan, according to police.

The caller said the three then took off on Washington Street toward Hingham, police said.

After an investigation by police in Norwell, Quincy, and Lowell, the three suspects were identified — an adult and juvenile from Lowell and another adult from Revere. They are all slated to be arraigned at Hingham District Court.

None of the suspects’ names were publicly released and the case remains under investigation.

