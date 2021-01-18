2 adults, 2 children displaced after fire burns through Mattapan home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two adults and two children were displaced after a fire tore through a multi-family home in Mattapan Monday night.

Fire crews arriving at the scene on Mattapan Street around 8:10 p.m. found fire on the top floor, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

