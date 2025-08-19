MADBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - Four family members were found dead inside a home in Madbury Monday night.

Police said two adults and two children died from gunshots; a third child, a toddler, was alive an uninjured.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

