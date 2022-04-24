BOSTON (WHDH) - Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital after a raging blaze tore through a multi-story home in Mattapan on Sunday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the area of Deering Road found heavy flames on a rear porch and in the attic, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was quickly knocked down but a third-floor porch and the attic was completely burned out.

In a tweet, Boston fire officials said, “Companies did a great job with the amount of fire in the rear, to stop the fire from spreading to the adjacent buildings.”

There was no immediate word on the condition or severity of the injuries suffered by the four victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Companies starting to make up , detail companies will remain on scene to monitor any hot spots. 2 adults and 2 children were transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ pic.twitter.com/ClQ633nn15 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 24, 2022

Companies did a great job with the amount of fire in the rear, to stop the fire from spreading to the adjacent buildings pic.twitter.com/VdHMETAULA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 24, 2022

All companies are working at the fire on Deering Road pic.twitter.com/iWUi2MSyOY — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 24, 2022

Companies working at a 2 1/2 story building on Deering Road Mattapan. Heavy fire on the rear porches and in the attic. pic.twitter.com/ww639QKx9F — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 24, 2022

All companies are ordered off the 3rd floor rear porches as the fire has burned thru. pic.twitter.com/F22begjUkk — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 24, 2022

Heavy fire knocked down . All companies are working major overhauling being done. pic.twitter.com/ptsqVBAUqn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 24, 2022

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

