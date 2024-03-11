BOSTON (WHDH) - Two adults and two juveniles were taken to the hospital on Monday after the school bus they were on crashed into a house in Dorchester.
Emergency crews could be seen at the intersection of Claridge Terrace and Wentworth Street around 5 p.m.
All four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
