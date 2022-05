MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-alarm blaze scorched a home in Medford on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responding to the area of 11 Alexander Avenue around 11 a.m. found flames shooting from a multi-family home.

The fire has since been knocked down but the home was heavily charred.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

