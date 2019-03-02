2-alarm Boston blaze leaves 8 displaced

BOSTON (WHDH) - A two-alarm blaze at an apartment building in the South End early Saturday morning left five adults and three children displaced.

Crews responding to a building fire on Columbus Avenue around 2:30 a.m. found heavy smoke and flames filling the apartment building.

There were no reported injuries. The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

