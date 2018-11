BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews extinguised a two-alarm fire at a Dorchester home that displaced three residents Friday afternoon, officials say.

Boston firefighters responding to 18 Victoria St. about 3:42 p.m. for a report of a building fire saw heavy flames on arrival, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire caused $500,000 in damage to the two-and-a-half story building, according to officials.

Overhaul complete. Companies making up. Approx. $500,000 in damages. (3) residents displaced. No injuries reported. FIU on scene to investigate. pic.twitter.com/KUPNBfB8w6 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 9, 2018

All residents safely evacuated. Fire knocked down. No injuries reported at this time. @BOSTON_EMS @bostonpolice on scene. pic.twitter.com/fTo8k54oeJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 9, 2018