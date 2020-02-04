2-alarm fire destroys garage in Arlington

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a 2-alarm blaze that destroyed a garage in Arlington Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to reports of a structure fire on Bowdoin Street found a detached garage fully engulfed.

The heat from the blaze scorched the siding on nearby homes and melted the front end of a van.

Several explosions were heard as gas canisters or propane tanks detonated in the blaze, firefighters said, and those in the area were urged to avoid the scene as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was nearly out by 6:30 p.m.

No one was displaced. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

