BOSTON (WHDH) - A two-alarm fire displaced 10 people in Mattapan Tuesday, burning in a residential building on Leston Street, the Boston Fire Department said.

No one was injured, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said companies were battling heavy fire conditions on first and second floor rear porches at the building at approximately 8 p.m.

Crews had knocked down heavy fire conditions as of around 8:30 p.m., officials said.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the six adults and four children displaced with housing, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Fire investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire as of Friday night.

