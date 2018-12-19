2-alarm fire prompts evacuation of 12-story downtown Boston building

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspected electrical fire that broke out in a 12-story building in downtown Boston prompted officials to evacuate the high-rise Wednesday afternoon.
Fire crews responding to a reported fire in the area of 245 Summer St. about 12:15 p.m. were greeted by heavy smoke, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Photos from the scene showed fire apparatus with their ladders extended surrounding the building as heavy smoke poured from the lower level.
The building was safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries. The building is being ventilated before workers can return.
Fire officials say Eversource has been notified that the fire may have been caused by a possible fire in an electrical vault.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)