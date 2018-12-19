2-alarm fire prompts evacuation of 12-story downtown Boston building

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspected electrical fire that broke out in a 12-story building in downtown Boston prompted officials to evacuate the high-rise Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews responding to a reported fire in the area of 245 Summer St. about 12:15 p.m. were greeted by heavy smoke, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Photos from the scene showed fire apparatus with their ladders extended surrounding the building as heavy smoke poured from the lower level.

The building was safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries. The building is being ventilated before workers can return.

Fire officials say Eversource has been notified that the fire may have been caused by a possible fire in an electrical vault.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews from @EversourceMA on scene. 1 FF transported by @BOSTON_EMS with non-life threatening injuries. All floors clear. pic.twitter.com/sSRvUr9O1T — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 19, 2018

Fire has been contained to an electrical vault in the basement. Smoke inside the building is being ventilated. Awaiting @EversourceMA to shut down power to the vault. pic.twitter.com/BafCuLr3wE — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 19, 2018

Building has been safely evacuated. No injuries reported by @BOSTON_EMS at this time. All companies working. @EversourceMA notified for a possible fire in a electrical vault. pic.twitter.com/W9CD99NEKk — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 19, 2018

Response to 245 Summer St. Downtown at approx. 12:14 PM for a smoke alarm activation. Confirmed fire on arrival. This is a 12-story occupied commercial building. Heavy smoke condition in the rear of building. 2nd Alarm ordered. @bostonpolice on scene for traffic. pic.twitter.com/j9z9vL00BQ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 19, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)