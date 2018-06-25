2-alarm Nahant fire sparked by lightning strike

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-alarm blaze that damaged a home in Nahant early Monday morning was sparked by a lightning strike, fire officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a roof fire at Flash Road about 2:15 a.m. found smoke coming from the roof of a two-and-a-half story, wood-framed home, Nahant Fire Chief Michael Feinberg said in a statement. When they went inside, the firefighters discovered fire in the walls on the second floor and smoking coming from the attic.

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control by about 4:30 a.m. and there were no reported injuries.

The sole occupant of the home was able to escape the house safely and is staying with neighbors and family until repairs are completed.

Feinberg said the cause of the fire was determined to be a lightning strike.

