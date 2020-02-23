2-alarm Roxbury fire displaces 7

BOSTON (WHDH) - Seven people were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Roxbury on Sunday morning, officials said.
Fire crews responding to a building fire on Humboldt Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. found flames coming from the rear of the building and ordered a second alarm, fire officials said.
All residents were able to safely evacuate the building.
Five adults and two children were displaced and the damage is estimated at $500,000, officials said.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
