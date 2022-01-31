ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teenagers made a brave save in Andover when they noticed their neighbor’s home catch fire.

Brothers Graham and Ian Dalton were driving to their mom’s house to help shovel during Saturday’s blizzard when suddenly they noticed flames coming out of the top of their neighbor’s home.

“The fire went through the window in the front and just completely blew it open,” Ian said. “It did not look like an actual fire.”

Graham called 911 while Ian ran to alert homeowner Pat O’Neil and her husband who was inside playing Scrabble with her husband at the time. They said they had no idea their attic was on fire.

“We had no warning before that at all,” said O’Neil.

The brothers and O’Neil’s husband then ran upstairs to douse the flames with water and worked to contain them until the fire department got there. The brothers’ quick actions saved lives and the 130-year-old home.

“Another 15 minutes and the firemen told us that the house would have been totally burned,” O’Neil said.

O’Neil said the boys are heroes, but the Dalton brothers see it a bit differently.

“It’s a nice feeling when you can make an impact on somebody’s life,” Ian said.

