FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two suspects involved in an armed robbery in Woonsocket, Rhode Island were arrested after leading police on a chase into Franklin, Massachusetts before crashing their car and running into the woods, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery in progress at a multi-family home on Blackstone Street around 2:30 a.m. were told that two armed individuals had just kicked in the door to an apartment where two residents were sleeping, according to Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates.

The residents said they were held at gunpoint after they were taped up, Oates said.

First responders saw two suspects running from the home up the street and initiated a foot chase, but the suspects were able to get into a waiting car and flee the scene.

The vehicle reportedly almost hit a third responding officer, who initiated a pursuit.

The vehile continued into Franklin, Mass., where the driver lost control and crashed on Washington Street.

The suspects inside the car fled on foot into the woods before one of the suspects, identified as Jerome Tyson Lopes, 29, of Brockton, surrendered to police, Oates said.

Lopes was transported to a hospital in Woonsocket, where he was evaluated and then taken into custody.

Local police departments along with SWAT set up a perimeter around the crash scene as they searched for additional suspects.

Residents in the area were told to shelter in place.

One of the suspects knocked on the door of a house on Sheila Lane, saying he had been involved in a crash and needed assistance before running back into the woods, according to Franklin Police Chief Thomas Lynch.

Hours later, Joshua Goncalves, 34, was found hiding in the woods, Oates said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for an examination and is in now in custody.

Police are continuing to work toward identifying the third suspect.

Oates said the money stolen has been recovered, along with a firearm found near the residence.

