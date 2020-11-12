2 armed robbery suspects in custody after carjacking leads to crash in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two suspects are in custody in connection with an armed robbery in North Attleboro, officials said.

A female suspect was apprehended at the Burger King on Route 24 northbound in Bridgewater and the male suspect was taken into custody after carjacking a livery van and leading trooper son a chase into West Bridgewater, where he crashed at the intersection of Crescent and Spring streets, according to state police.

No additional information was immediately available.

