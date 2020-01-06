2 arraigned on Raynham home invasion charges

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Fall River residents were arraigned on armed home invasion charges after allegedly threatening a Raynham man over the weekend.

Derek Martin and Jessica Toomey attacked a man in his Raynham home on New Year’s Day, police said, stealing cash and a cell phone.

They are being charged with home invasion, witness intimidation and threatening to commit a crime.

