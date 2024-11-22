BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police arrested two women Friday morning and are searching for a third, who together are allegedly responsible for the neglect and death of an elderly woman.

Authorities said all three women “participated in a scheme to steal from the Medicare program”.

Eva Fontes Cardoso, 53, and Lisa Hamilton, 64, were arrested Friday morning. Police are currently seeking Kayla Cardoso, 31.

“The charges stem from a lengthy investigation by Massachusetts State Police Troopers assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and Attorney General’s Office into the May 2023 death of 79-year-old Dinora Cardoso in Brockton,” the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Eva Fontes Cardoso and Hamilton are scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Brockton Superior Court.

