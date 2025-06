EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Two minors were arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened in Everett on Sunday.

Police say a juvenile was stabbed on Baker Road and they are now recovering.

Along with the two arrested, police say they have warrants for two others involved. Everett Police are encouraging the remaining suspects to turn themselves in.

